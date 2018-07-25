Tom Cruise and Jimmy Fallon try to save the world in comedy skit

Tom Cruise showed off his funny side last night when appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in a hilarious skit with the host.

The actor - who was promoting his latest film ‘Mission Impossible — Fallout’ - swapped secret messages with the TV host on a train while pretending to be two spies.

Who knew Cruise had a funny side?

Fingers crossed he’ll venture into comedy sometime soon.

While on the show the action star also revealed that ‘Top Gun 2’ would be released next July.

Cruise’s latest film ‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’ will be released worldwide this Friday.

Watch the trailer below.