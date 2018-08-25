Tom and Giovanna Fletcher welcome third son

McFly star Tom Fletcher and his wife Giovanna have welcomed their third son, Max Mario Fletcher.

The 33-year-old musician posted a photo of the newborn on Instagram and wrote in a caption: “Our gorgeous son, Max Mario Fletcher was born yesterday afternoon.

“We are all totally in love with him and can’t wait to take him home to meet his brothers. We have three boys!”

Blogger and author Giovanna, also 33, shared the news on her account.

Next to a photo of her kissing the bab, she wrote: “Welcome to the world Max Mario Fletcher!

“Born yesterday at 3.06pm weighing seven pounds. We can’t wait to get home and introduce him to his big brothers, they’re very excited!”

The couple met at school and have been married since May 2012. Fletcher’s McFly bandmates, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd, were his groomsmen.

The couple’s oldest son Buzz was born in March 2014 and their second, Buddy, arrived in February 2016.

They announced in March that Giovanna was pregnant by sharing a video of the family making a small snowman together, before adorning it with a copy of a baby scan.

Giovanna had said in a post around that time “Roll on September”, suggesting that Max was born slightly earlier than expected.

