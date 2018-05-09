Today FM DJ Louise Duffy announces first pregnancy with a sweet Instagram post

By Breda Graham

Today FM DJ Louise Duffy has announced that she is expecting her first baby with former husband Paul Galvin.

She confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram today and told her listeners that she will be taking a "little break" from the airwaves.

The post which accompanied a picture of the Mayo native in a floral dress showing off her baby bump, read:

"My lovely listeners, I’ll be taking a little break from my radio show next month. Just for a couple of months. I’ve got a new night shift kicking off very soon! ❤️ @pgal10"

The post has since been flooded with well wishes and congratulations for the happy couple.