Tito Jackson: Father Joe and Michael will be happy to be reunited in heaven

Tito Jackson has said his father will be “happy to be reunited” with Michael following the musical family patriarch’s death.

Joe Jackson died on June 27 at the age of 89, almost nine years to the day after his son, pop superstar Michael, died aged 50.

Tito, one of Joe’s many children and a member of The Jacksons, also said Michael “never got the worst” of Joe’s strict disciplinary actions, as Michael had claimed.

Joe Jackson died on June 27 (Willy Sanjuan/AP/PA)

The musician, 64, told the Daily Mirror: “My dad will be so happy to be reunited with Michael in heaven. They are having fun right now.

“He will probably be trying to get new music from Michael.

“That’s what he wanted. Michael made peace with my dad. There has always been peace.”

Asked about the claims that Joe had been a strict parent who beat his children and that Michael was one of the main recipients, Tito said: “Are you guys kidding me? I don’t think Michael got it. Michael was so quick, my father couldn’t even catch him.

“My father would swing his belt and the next thing Michael is under the bed.

“He was really quick. My father tried to catch him so much he couldn’t do nothing to stop and start laughing.

Michael Jackson died nine years ago (Yui Mok/PA)

“Myself, Jackie and Jermaine, we were the older guys and we were responsible for a lot. He lashed us more than anybody because we were in Gary, Indiana. There is nothing but gangs and no jobs, there are shootings on a daily basis.”

Tito added that Joe “kept a grip on his older sons more than anything”.

On Monday, Joe was laid to rest in a private ceremony at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, the same cemetery as Michael.

Tito said, of the private ceremony: “All of the family kissed my dad’s head. It was very loving. People said lovely things. My cousin is a minister and we all prayed together.

“The saddest moment was when my mum walked over to my dad and held his hand. That broke my heart.”

- Press Association