Tina Malone: I tell my friends when they look a bit ‘chunky’

Back to Showbiz Home

TV star Tina Malone says people “pussyfoot around” the issue of weight gain.

The actress, who shed more than 12 stone with the help of a gastric band, was speaking after Kelly Brook told how she lost weight after her boyfriend called her a “balloon”.

Malone, 55, told Good Morning Britain her father was honest with her when she attended her first National Television Awards in the UK.

“I had a dress on and I said, ‘Do I look fat in this dress?’. And my dad said, ‘Yeah, because you’re fat. You’re going to look fat in every dress’.”

She added: “I don’t think there’s a problem, saying to your partner, ‘For longevity, I love you, I’m worried about you. So you need to lose weight, let’s do it together’. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.”

She said: “I do think we pussyfoot around.”

Malone said of her own weight loss: “I looked like a pig in a frock. But it was my health and my mental health that made me lose weight. I was dying.

“My dad said I looked like an Easter egg and I did. I was like a ball.

“It’s important how you deal with people. I tell my friends, ‘You are looking a bit chunky there. You need to get yourself to the gym. But they’re my friends’.”

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

Tina Malone

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Showbiz