Timothee Chalamet battles addiction in first trailer for Beautiful Boy

Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet is a young man battling addiction in the first full trailer for Beautiful Boy.

The film, which also stars Steve Carell, is based on the best-selling father-son memoirs by David and Nic Sheff.

The official trailer for Beautiful Boy is here. Starring @SteveCarell, @RealChalamet, Maura Tierney and Amy Ryan. Coming to theaters October 12. pic.twitter.com/sjBPbJYaWr — Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) June 27, 2018

Chalamet, who scored an Academy Award nomination for his turn in Call Me By Your Name, plays crystal meth and heroin addict Nic, while Carell plays his father desperately trying to help him get clean.

The book is based on the dual memoirs by the real-life duo, Beautiful Boy by David and Tweak: Growing Up On Methamphetamines by Nic.

The trailer shows how the young man’s drug use nearly destroys his family and how David battles to help his son to recover.

David wrote on Twitter: “Today @AmazonStudios releases the trailer for @beautifulboymov, starring the amazing Steve Carrel & @RealChalamet. The movie is dedicated to those who suffer addiction, their families, and those we’ve lost.”

Beautiful Boy is due for release in the UK on January 18 2019.

