Times Up X2 makes its mark at the Golden Globes

The second stage of the Time’s Up movement made its mark at the Golden Globes, with powerful speeches from winners Sandra Oh, Regina King and Glenn Close.

Last year’s ceremony took place months after the Harvey Weinstein scandal propelled #MeToo to the forefront of the public consciousness and saw stars wearing black while walking the red carpet arm-in-arm with activists.

This year, colour returned to the carpet, though many stars wore Time’s Up X2 black and white ribbons and wristbands to show their continued support for the movement. Regina King delivered a rousing speech as she accepted her Golden Globe (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

And that support continued on stage where a trio of winners delivered rousing speeches.

If Beale Street Could Talk actress King won the best supporting actress prize before issuing a powerful call for gender parity.

She said: “Time’s Up times two. The reason why we do this is because we understand that our microphones are big and that we’re speaking for everyone.

“I’m going to use my platform to say that in the next two years, I am making a vow and it’s going to be tough, to make sure that everything I produce is 50% women.

“I challenge everyone out there who is in a position of power, not just in our industry but in all industries, I challenge you to challenge yourselves and stand with us in solidarity and do the same.” Sandra Oh won a Golden Globe on a night where she was also co-host (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Killing Eve star Oh won best actress in a TV series drama. The Canadian-Korean star co-hosted the ceremony alongside Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg and opened the show with an emotional monologue about the time of change in Hollywood.

She said: “I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here to look out to this audience and witness this moment of change.

“And I’m not fooling myself, next year could be different — it probably will be — but right now this moment is real.

“Trust me, it is real because I see you and I see you, all these faces of change — and now so will everyone else.” Glenn Close paid tribute to her ‘category sisters’ while accepting her Golden Globe (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Veteran actress Close, 71, received a standing ovation for her speech while accepting the best actress in a drama film prize.

The Wife star was in tears while accepting the gold statue before paying tribute to her “category sisters” – Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy and Rosamund Pike.

She said: “We have gotten to know each other a little bit so far, and I can’t wait to spend more time with you. I’m so — everything that you did this year, or what you are here for — we all should be up here together, that’s all I can say. Oh my God, I just don’t believe it.”

Close said her role as an unfulfilled spouse in The Wife taught her that all women “have to find personal fulfilment” and “follow our dreams”.

She said: “Here I am today, I will have been 45 years in September that I am a working actress. And I cannot imagine a more wonderful life.”

