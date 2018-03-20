Time’s Up praises investigation into attorney general over Weinstein

Time’s Up has celebrated the decision to investigate the prosecutors who decided not to bring a sexual assault case against Harvey Weinstein.

The initiative set up by women in Hollywood in the wake of the scandal against the disgraced mogul praised New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s “swift response”.

Time’s Up on Monday called for the politician to launch an independent investigation into Manhattan district attorney Cyrus R Vance Jr’s decision over the 2015 incident.

*UPDATE: @NYGovCuomo released a statement within 24 hours of our call to action, calling for an investigation. Thank you @NYGovCuomo. We applaud you for your swift response in calling for an investigation. (Link to his full statement in bio.) . . #TIME'S UP calls on @NYGovCuomo to open an investigation of NY County DA, Cyrus Vance @manhattanDA, & the DA's office to determine why no one prosecuted #HarveyWeinstein for sexual abuse crimes against one of his accusers, Ambra Battilana. #InvestigateVance #AmbraBattilana #TIMESUP A post shared by #TIMESUP (@timesupnow) on Mar 19, 2018 at 7:07am PDT

Later that day Mr Cuomo said “there are questions” around the case of Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez and ordered the attorney general to investigate.

In a police sting, Gutierrez secretly recorded Weinstein apologising for his behaviour after she alleged he groped her.

Time’s Up said a report in the New York magazine that Weinstein could have had influence of the district attorney’s office were “particularly disturbing and merit investigation”.

“Given the multitude of credible reports of Mr Weinstein’s behaviours after the district attorney’s decision not to prosecute in this case, arguably his continued victimisation of others could have been avoided,” a statement said.

Mr Vance Jr refuted the magazine’s report in a joint statement with New York City Police Commissioner James P O’Neill.

The recent revelations about sexual assault and harassment pervasive in our society are most disturbing. We are leading the way forward with the nation's most comprehensive reform package.



This behavior must end. https://t.co/iqZwESsZ1k — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2018

“Survivors of sexual violence and all who stand with them should know that this account does not accurately represent the strong partnership between the NYPD and Manhattan district attorney Cy Vance’s office,” they said.

Mr Cuomo said the office told him the investigation will be completed within 45 days.

“It is of great concern that sexual assault cases have not been pursued with full vigour by our criminal justice system,” he said.

Weinstein, 66, has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by around 100 women. He has apologised for his past behaviour but denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

He is being investigated by police in London, New York and Los Angeles.