Time’s Up features at Oscars from the off thanks to Judd, Sorvino and Kimmel

The Time’s Up movement featured at the 90th Oscars from the off, with Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino discussing being the “phoenixes” to emerge from sexual harassment and Jimmy Kimmel delivering in his opening monologue.

In the first post-Harvey Weinstein Academy Awards, stars arrived on the red carpet leading to the Dolby Theatre wearing pins for the Time’s Up movement that was triggered by the mogul’s downfall.

That downfall was ignited by Judd and Sorvino when they became some of the first women to make allegations of sexual harassment against Weinstein.

Around 100 women accused Weinstein after Sorvino and others first spoke out (PA)

Speaking to ABC from the red carpet on Sunday, Judd said: “What’s so spectacular about this moment is that finally the world is able to hear.

“Because I believe that we women, one: our voices have been squelched. And two: those of us who have come forward have often been disbelieved, minimised, shamed and so much of the movement is about externalising that shame and putting it back where it belongs which is with the perpetrator.

“And us being the phoenixes who can light the way not only with Hollywood but for safe and equitable workplaces across all spaces and all sectors,” she added.

Sorvino said she wants people to know the movement will not stop until “we have an equitable and safe world for women”.

Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel with Molly McNearney (PA)

Host Kimmel called out Weinstein in his opening speech, praising the academy for expelling the disgraced mogul.

“There were a lot of great nominees, but Harvey deserved it the most,” the television host said.

Kimmel also highlighted the pay disparity between men and women in Hollywood and praised the Oscar statue of being the ideal model for the Me Too movement, because its hands are where they can be seen and it lacks a penis.

“He is literally a statute of limitations,” Kimmel joked.

He also praised leading women in Hollywood including Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig and Rachel Morrison, the first woman in the Oscars’ 90-year history to be nominated for best cinematography.

Weinstein, 65, has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by around 100 women. He denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.