‘Time is not something I acknowledge’: Fans adopt Mariah Carey’s Twitter wisdom

Numerous celebrities have been getting involved with the 10 Year Challenge recently, posting pictures of themselves from 2009 and 2019 side by side to show how the years have changed them.

On Wednesday, pop superstar Mariah Carey decided to get involved with the trend but, as befits a star of her rarefied status, she did it her own way.

Stating that she didn’t get the challenge, the Fantasy singer instead posted the same photo twice, saying: “Time is not something I acknowledge.”

The phrase immediately leapt out at people as iconic.

And now fans have a handy response to use in all sorts of situations.

In fact they have a new philosophy by which to live their lives.

If you think about it, it’s kind of deep.

We would say it’s the best tweet of the year, but sadly time is not something we acknowledge.

- Press Association

