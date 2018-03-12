Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during last night’s Dublin gig
Country music singer Tim McGraw collapsed last night during Dublin's 3Arena Country to Country extravaganza.
During his set, the 50-year-old singer fell to his knees while performing his track, Humble & Kind, before toppling over completely and being helped off stage.
After a few minutes of uncertainty, Tim’s wife, Faith Hill informed the crowd that he has been “super dehydrated” and unfortunately will not be coming back on stage.
Following the announcement, fans began chanting, "Get well, Tim!" before
Hill - who was also performing in the show - went on to sing an a cappella version of What A Friend We Have In Jesus.
A representative for Tim later confirmed the dehydration-caused collapse, sharing this statement:
