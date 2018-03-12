Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during last night’s Dublin gig

Country music singer Tim McGraw collapsed last night during Dublin's 3Arena Country to Country extravaganza.

During his set, the 50-year-old singer fell to his knees while performing his track, Humble & Kind, before toppling over completely and being helped off stage.

After a few minutes of uncertainty, Tim’s wife, Faith Hill informed the crowd that he has been “super dehydrated” and unfortunately will not be coming back on stage.

“He’s been super dehydrated. I apologise, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage”

Following the announcement, fans began chanting, "Get well, Tim!" before

Hill - who was also performing in the show - went on to sing an a cappella version of What A Friend We Have In Jesus.

A representative for Tim later confirmed the dehydration-caused collapse, sharing this statement:

Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine. He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon.
By Anna O'Donoghue

