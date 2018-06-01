Tickets on sale for Josh Groban's Dublin concert
01/06/2018 - 11:35:00Back to Showbiz Home
Tickets for Josh Groban's Dublin concert are now on sale.
The singer brings his 2018 Arena tour to 3Arena Dublin on December 16.
This is Groban’s first tour since his sold-out Stages Tour.
London! Manchester! Dublin! The Bridges arena tour is coming to you and I couldn’t be more excited. To be back at the O2 and to be playing venues this size in Manchester and Dublin is because you kept coming back and bringing 500 new friends every year for the last 10. Thank you so much, I’m gonna give you a good one. See you there!
"I can’t wait to get back on the road and play old and new songs for my fans," he said.
Tickets from Ticketmaster are priced from €69.50, including booking and facility fees.
Currently, Groban is filming the new Netflix series, The Good Cop, starring opposite Tony Danza, and working on his eighth studio album, which is due out later this year.
Groban will host the 72nd Annual Tony Awards in New York this weekend with Sara Bareilles.
Last year Groban starred in 'Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812', for which he received a Tony nomination.
Join the conversation - comment here