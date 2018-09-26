Tickets for Rod Stewart in Páirc Uí Chaoimh go on sale tomorrow

Last week it was announced that Rod Stewart would play Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday, May 25.

Fans are reminded that tickets for the gig will go on sale tomorrow morning, September 27 at 9am from all usual outlets.

This will be Rod's first return to Ireland in three years following two sold-out tours in 2016.

The 2019 shows will include some new tracks as well as his classic hits in his dazzling Rod Stewart style.

The Scottish sing is due to release his new album Blood Red Roses - a deeply personal 13-track collection of originals and three covers including ‘Grace’ - on Friday, September 28.