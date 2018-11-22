Tickets are still available for the Spice Girls' Croke Park gig

Update 12:00pm:Tickets are now sold out!

Dublin is SOLD OUT. Thank you! We can’t wait to see you ❤️✌🏻🇮🇪 #SpiceWorld2019 pic.twitter.com/BwA5Ryuo34 — Spice Girls (@spicegirls) November 22, 2018

Tickets for the Spice Girs' Croke Park gig went on sale this morning and judging by social media it looks like a lot of fans were left disappointed.

Well, it's time to turn those zig-a-zig-awwhhs into zig-a-zig-ahhhs as there are still tickets available, despite reports that it sold out in minutes.

Grab tickets for the Upper Hogan and Cusack stands from €69.50 or if you're fast, a handful of Lower Cusack are also available from €89.50.

The band will kick off their reunion tour in Croke Park on May 24 2019.

It will also be bandmates Mel B, Mel C, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton's first time performing on our shores in 21 years.