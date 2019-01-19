Throwback snap shows Cheryl in white tutu ahead of first ballet competition

Cheryl wears a white tutu as she poses before one of her first ballet competitions in an adorable throwback picture.

In the image shared ahead of Saturday’s episode of The Greatest Dancer, Cheryl looks ready to win as she ties her laces before a contest.

Alongside judges Oti Mabuse and Matthew Morrison, the 35-year-old Girls Aloud star will recall on the show how she first came to dance, as well as her first competition. Cheryl dances in one of her first competitions (The Greatest Dancer/BBC/PA)

The singer – who for a time attended the Royal Ballet Summer School – said she had never been “competitive” and had only ever wanted to dance.

She said: “My first dance competition was ballet. I was never a competitive child, I just wanted to dance.”

Strictly Come Dancing professional Mabuse recalled winning her first trophy aged 11. Oti Mabuse’s first win came at the age of 11 (The Greatest Dancer/BBC/PA)

The South African ballroom expert said time had not dulled her memory of that win.

She said: “My first dance memory was me winning the South African championships, I was 11… and the feeling I still remember. I even remember the songs.”

Glee and Broadway star Morrison’s formative experience came through the street style of breakdancing. Matthew Morrison dances in his high school year book photo (Los Alamitos High School Year Book/PA)

He said: “I first started dancing with my mates at school, we would put down cardboard and start breakdancing and teach each other moves.

“Now as an adult I call it ‘broke’ dancing because every time I do it, I’m like: ‘Oh… man, what did I do.'”

The Greatest Dancer airs at 8pm on BBC One.

- Press Association