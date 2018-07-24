Three Irish writers on Man Booker Prize long list

Donal Ryan, Sally Rooney, and Anna Burns are the Irish writers on this year's Man Booker Prize.

Here are the 13 authors on this year’s Man Booker Prize longlist:

Anna Burns (NI) – Milkman

Sally Rooney (Ireland) – Normal People

Donal Ryan (Ireland) – From A Low And Quiet Sea

Belinda Bauer (UK) – Snap

Nick Drnaso (USA) – Sabrina

Esi Edugyan (Canada) – Washington Black

Author Esi Edugyan (Man Booker)

Guy Gunaratne (UK) – In Our Mad And Furious City

Daisy Johnson (UK) – Everything Under

Rachel Kushner (USA) – The Mars Room

Sophie Mackintosh (UK) – The Water Cure

Michael Ondaatje (Canada) – Warlight

Richard Powers (USA) – The Overstory

Robin Robertson (UK) – The Long Take

- Press Association