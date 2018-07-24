Three Irish writers on Man Booker Prize long list
24/07/2018 - 06:52:00Back to Showbiz Home
Donal Ryan, Sally Rooney, and Anna Burns are the Irish writers on this year's Man Booker Prize.
Here are the 13 authors on this year’s Man Booker Prize longlist:
Anna Burns (NI) – Milkman
Sally Rooney (Ireland) – Normal People
Donal Ryan (Ireland) – From A Low And Quiet Sea
Belinda Bauer (UK) – Snap
It's ONE MONTH until Snap lands on shelves! It's incredible, and if you don't believe us, ask @valmcdermid who called it: 'The best crime novel I’ve read in a very long time.' Bloggers pls DM @BeckyShort1 inc your email address for review copies #SnapBook pic.twitter.com/ePYIhMjC4N— Belinda Bauer (@BelindaBauer) April 17, 2018
Nick Drnaso (USA) – Sabrina
Esi Edugyan (Canada) – Washington Black
Guy Gunaratne (UK) – In Our Mad And Furious City
Daisy Johnson (UK) – Everything Under
Rachel Kushner (USA) – The Mars Room
Sophie Mackintosh (UK) – The Water Cure
Michael Ondaatje (Canada) – Warlight
This is beautifully written.... #warlight #michaelondaatje pic.twitter.com/2sghcx5mZR— Christine Mayall (@ChristineMayall) July 20, 2018
Richard Powers (USA) – The Overstory
Robin Robertson (UK) – The Long Take
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here