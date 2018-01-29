Three Irish dates for U2; Kodaline announce Cork and Galway gigs

U2 have announced three Irish dates as part of their upcoming eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE tour.

The band will play at the SSE Arena in Belfast on October 27, before taking to the stage at Dublin’s 3Arena on November 5 and 6. It follows the recent release of the band’s 14th studio album, Songs of Experience.

The concerts are the latest additions to the tour, which will see the band "explore the latest in cutting-edge technology" in indoor arenas around the world.

Described as a "sequel to the 2015 tour", promoters MCD say its latest incarnation will feature multiple performance areas, a state-of-the-art sound system, plus an all new super high-res LED screen - nine times the resolution of the one used in 2015.

Tickets for the Dublin and Belfast dates will go on sale on Friday, February 2.

All General Admission floor tickets in Dublin and Belfast will be paperless and available online or at the box office only.

Meanwhile, Kodaline have announced that they will return to the Marquee in Cork this summer.

This year will also see Kodaline make their return to Galway as they have announced that they will play at the Festival Big Top at the Galway International Arts Festival on July 9.

They previously sold out two nights at the festival in 2015.

CORK we're coming back to play in your beautiful city! Tickets on sale this Friday 9am! pic.twitter.com/kcefFpUizt — Kodaline (@Kodaline) January 29, 2018

Tickets for the both gigs will be going on sale this Friday, February 2 from 10am.

Last year was a huge year for the band with their single Brother being one of the big Irish hits of 2017.

The single is the first offering from Kodaline's forthcoming album.

- Digital desk