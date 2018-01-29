Three Irish dates confirmed for U2 tour

U2 have announced three Irish dates as part of their upcoming eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE tour.

The band will play at the SSE Arena in Belfast on October 27, before taking to the stage at Dublin’s 3Arena on November 5 and 6. It follows the recent release of the band’s 14th studio album, Songs of Experience.

The concerts are the latest additions to the tour, which will see the band "explore the latest in cutting-edge technology" in indoor arenas around the world.

Described as a "sequel to the 2015 tour", promoters MCD say its latest incarnation will feature multiple performance areas, a state-of-the-art sound system, plus an all new super high-res LED screen - nine times the resolution of the one used in 2015.

Tickets for the Dublin and Belfast dates will go on sale on Friday, February 2.

All General Admission floor tickets in Dublin and Belfast will be paperless and available online or at the box office only.

- Digital desk