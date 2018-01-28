Three Billboards is big winner at London Film Critics’ Circle Awards

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was the big winner at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards, taking home three accolades including the coveted film of the year.

Frances McDormand won the actress prize for her powerful performance in the moving drama, which follows a grieving mother who puts up billboards asking police why they have not arrested anyone for the murder of her daughter.

Its director and writer Martin McDonagh picked up screenwriter of the year.

Other winners at the glittering ceremony at The May Fair Hotel in London included Timothee Chalamet, who was named actor of the year for Call Me By Your Name, and Hugh Grant, who won the supporting actor prize for his turn in Paddington 2.

Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein arriving for the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

Lesley Manville won supporting actress for Phantom Thread and God’s Own Country writer-director Francis Lee took the Philip French Award for Breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker.

Sally Hawkins, whose recent projects include Maudie, Paddington 2 and Oscar-tipped The Shape Of Water, was named British/Irish actress.

The male prize went to Daniel Kaluuya for his performance in US horror film Get Out.

Timothee Chalamet (left) and Armie Hammer at the awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sean Baker was named best director for The Florida Project.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was Hollywood star Jude Law presenting the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film to Kate Winslet, his friend and former co-star.

Kate Winslet wins the Dilys Powelll Excellence in Film @londoncritics award, presented by Jude Law pic.twitter.com/bXIRDJvZzH — Kate Muir (@muirkate) January 28, 2018

The critics voted for Paul Verhoeven’s Elle as foreign language film of the year, Raoul Peck’s I Am Not Your Negro as documentary of the year and Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk as recipient of the Attenborough Award as British/Irish film of the year.