Thousands gather at memorial for rapper XXXTentacion

Fans have paid an emotional tribute to rapper XXXTentacion at a memorial in Florida, following his death at the age of 20.

Thousands of people chanted the lyrics to his songs as they gathered at the BB&T Centre in Sunrise, Florida, to see the musician laid out in a casket, with two braids flowing over the side.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was gunned down in Florida last week.

Fans react after a memorial for rapper XXXTentacion (Brynn Anderson/AP)

His music was played through loudspeakers at the event on Wednesday, and the crowd became rowdier and emotional as popular songs came on.

The rapper’s casket was surrounded by black roses and silver leaves, and his family members and friends gathered in an area that was roped off.

Fans at the memorial for XXXTentacion (Brynn Anderson/AP)

They wore black T-shirts printed with the words Bad and No More Pain across the back.

XXXTentacion’s short career was overshadowed by alleged incidents of domestic violence and at the time of his death he was facing 15 felony charges.

They included counts of false imprisonment, aggravated battery of a pregnant woman and domestic battery by strangulation, for alleged incidents involving his ex-girlfriend in 2016.

The memorial for XXXTentacion (Brynn Anderson/AP)

XXXTentacion released two studio albums, 17 and ?, with the latter reaching number one on the Billboard 200 chart in March.

In May, he was one of the artists temporally banned from Spotify’s in-house playlists due to its policy of not promoting artists with a history of alleged hateful conduct.

The investigation into XXXTentacion’s death continues, police have said.

- Press Association