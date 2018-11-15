This week's Late Late Show line-up revealed

Glen Hansard and Actress Victoria Smurfit join line-op for Late Late Show.

In March of last year, Irish actress Victoria Smurfit’s 14-year-old daughter Eve was diagnosed with Stargardt’s Macular Dystrophy, an eye condition which eventually leads to blindness.

Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy is joined by the mother and daughter to discuss the impact that the diagnosis has had on the family, and their work with Fighting Blindness Ireland to raise awareness of sight loss conditions.

In 2014 singer Glen Hansard, musician Brendan Begley, artist Liam Holden and stonemason Brendan Moriarty joined writer and poet Danny Sheehy on an audacious 2,500 kilometre voyage from Ireland to Santiago de Compostela in Northern Spain.

Flanked by artists and craftspeople in a traditional Irish currach boat, the team’s journey was captured in new documentary Camino Voyage.

Since she was eight years of age, Niamh Shaw has always dreamed of space travel, and has set herself a life mission to make that a reality.

Recently back from NASA, Niamh joins Ryan to discuss her progress to date in fulfilling her dreams to be the first Irish woman in space, and why she hopes that by doing so, she’ll teach us to appreciate life on earth.

Taken Down actress Blessing Moyo fled Zimbabwe in 2008 to seek asylum and a better life in Ireland, but immediately found herself in the direct provision system, staying for more than seven years. Blessing and her daughter Victoria Chihumura join Ryan to talk about what direct provision was like.

With Christmas just around the corner, Dogs Trust are this year highlighting the harm associated with buying dogs from bad breeders with their campaign “How is that Doggie in the Window?”.

Ryan will be joined in studio by some of the dogs who have been rescued from bad breeders by Ireland’s largest dog welfare charity.

Dancing With The Stars judge Julian Benson returns to the Late Late Show to talk about the Cystic Fibrosis foundation he is setting up, and why he’s putting his best food forward to organise a charity ball to raise funds for the disorder.

There's also music is from Hermione Hennessy.

Only on The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, November 16 at 9.35pm