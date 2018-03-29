This week's Late Late Show line-up has been revealed

Bob Geldof may not like Mondays, but the charity campaigner and former Boomtown Rats singer is a fan of Fridays and will appear on this week's Late Late Show.

The rock star and Live Aid humanitarian will will join Ryan Tubridy to chat about everything from his championing of WB Yeats to the recent controversy around his decision to hand back the freedom of Dublin in protest.

He’ll also be voicing his views on why he thinks the marriage referendum was a defining moment for his generation, and how his opinion of his home country has changed.

Former RTÉ evening news anchorman Bryan Dobson anchored will discuss some of the most memorable and significant moments of his 21 years at the helm of Six One.

He’ll be chatting about why he made the switch to radio and how he’s finding the early starts in his new role on Morning Ireland.

After 21 years, Bryan Dobson has co-presented his final Six One News. Here is a look back at some of his many highlights on the programme. pic.twitter.com/2S0gIk5Co7 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 25, 2017

New York based Corkonian comedian Maeve Higgins also joins Ryan to chat about making a name for herself on the US scene and keeping her toe dipped in the comedy waters on this side of the Atlantic.

She’ll also be filling viewers in on some exciting new projects including a brand new comedy set to start shooting in Cork next spring.

MY NEW BOOK IS COMING TO AN ARMCHAIR NEAR YOU ON AUGUST 7TH 2018!!! https://t.co/W42Hqgwj64 pic.twitter.com/3oFd3TOkgV — maeve higgins (@maevehiggins) January 9, 2018

Musician, singer-songwriter, and actor Finbar Furey will be on hand to perform and chat about why his love for music is as strong as ever as he launches his new album, having signed a new record deal at 71.

As they travel around the country looking at some of the most beautiful houses in Ireland, Hugh Wallace, Deirdre Whelan and new judge Patrick Bradley will be discussing what it takes to be declared Home of the Year.

Some of the animals rescued and restored to full health by The Donkey Sanctuary will also make an appearance, and Northern Irish rock band Relish will be performing.

- Digital Desk