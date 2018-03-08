This week's Late Late Show line-up has been revealed...

Pippa O'Connor, Louise O'Neill and Brendan O'Connor lead the line-up on The Late Late Show on RTÉ One this week.

Author Louise O'Neill will sit down with Ryan to talk about her upcoming novel Almost Love.

Following on from the success of her last book, Asking For It, which explored rape culture in Ireland, Louise will discuss the inspiration behind her new novel; what it is to be a feminist in Ireland today; and why she says she finds it difficult maintaining her feminism when she is in a relationship.

Ryan will also be catching up with Pippa O'Connor as she adds another string her bow by branching out into the luxury home accessories market.

We’ll be finding out how she turned her life on social media into a hugely successful career.

Presenter and journalist Brendan O’Connor will talk all things Cutting Edge and give his take on where the nation is at. He'll also be discussing some of the issues, both serious and not-so-serious, that have been exercising him lately.

#CuttingEdge is back, Wednesday 14th March on @RTEOne.

Want to be in the audience?

Email: tickets@mindthegapfilms.com pic.twitter.com/F1uYpV9Gci — Cutting Edge (@CuttingEdgeRTE) March 6, 2018

Ryan will meet some of the people taking part in the 347 kilometre Miles in Their Memory memorial cycle in honour of the Irish Coast Guard members who tragically died while on duty.

We’ll be introduced to the people taking on this year’s Late Late Show Antiques Challenge and getting a look at the battered wrecks they hope to restore to former glories.

Music this week will be provided by Thanks Brother.