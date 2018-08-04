This Morning host Eamonn Holmes shares shingles pictures

This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes has shingles and revealed the news by posting a picture of his face covered with marks on social media.

Holmes, 58, shared a close-up picture of his symptoms from the infection on Instagram. A rash had spread across his face, with red marks around his swollen eye and on the top of his forehead.

In a caption next to the picture, Holmes jokingly wrote: I know I look as though I’ve been in a scrap but honestly I haven’t.

“It’s worse than that – it’s shingles.”

Shingles is thought to be caused when a person’s immune system is weakened through stress, overworking or ageing.

Holmes, who is also a relief presenter on ITV breakfast show Good Morning Britain, was inundated with well wishes from his fans replying to his post.

The Northern Irish broadcaster was unable to present an episode of This Morning on July 25 beside his wife and co-host Ruth Langsford. Rylan Clark-Neal stood in.

Holmes and Langsford have taken over presenting duties on the show while regular hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are on their summer break.

As well as This Morning, the couple also appear together on Channel 5 series How The Other Half Lives, which explores the lives of some of the richest people in the UK and abroad.

Holmes told the Press Association in June that he had asked the Queen for an interview as he picked up an OBE for services to broadcasting.

- Press Association