This model wants to be the first trans woman of colour in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show

While representation is nowhere what it should be in the fashion industry, things are slowly improving for trans models – Laverne Cox was recently named the face of Beyonce’s Ivy Park clothing line, and Hari Nef has been killing it as Alessandro Michele’s muse at Gucci.

However, one prominent fashion show that has never featured a trans model is Victoria’s Secret, which puts on an annual lingerie extravaganza.

Now one model – Leyna Bloom – wants to change this. She recently posted stunning bikini pictures of herself on Twitter with the caption: “Trying to be the 1st Trans model of color [to] walk a #VictoriaSecret Fashion show. #transisbeautiful #LeynaBloom”

This isn’t the first time Bloom’s commented on the lack of diversity at VS. After last year’s show she posted this tweet:

All these women of color in the VS fashion show that's amazing right. But they still have way more white girls. It's like every time they added a woman of color they added another white girl. Next year they need to cast trans and curve models all colors not just Caucasians. — Leyna Bloom (@leynabloom) November 21, 2017

Bloom’s campaign quickly went viral, with her initial tweet is currently at 94k likes and counting. This isn’t a pipe dream for the mixed race model, who was born in Chicago to a Filipina mother and African American father.

She’s no rookie on the fashion scene, and has been modelling since 2014. Last year Bloom made history as the first openly trans woman of colour to feature in Vogue India.

She’s become somewhat of a role model for many.

People in my DM asking for advice about how do they start there career. #BestAdvice I can give you is. #1stStep Look in the mirror tell your self what you want to be, say it BOLDLY and truly believe it in your entire existence. #2ndStep go out side your comfort Zone and do it. — Leyna Bloom (@leynabloom) April 9, 2018

And she’s not the only one who thinks she would be perfect for Victoria’s Secret.

Leyna would KILLLLLL a Victoria Secret runway. what?! https://t.co/rdFkLdJgkq — honey dip. (@muvmary) April 10, 2018

🗣victoria secret give this goddess the platform asap🗣 https://t.co/m41j7kccLO — aquathot (@beththebinch) April 10, 2018

You CAN and WILL do this and pave the way mama ❤️💕 God Bless you !! https://t.co/TWeBYBWRNQ — N’Jadaka ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@98Darius) April 11, 2018

Bloom told Yahoo: “It’s always been a dream for me, like so many others, not just trans — POC, all women, and some men even. This is a platform that glorifies femininity. I always felt in my most natural state I am heavenly. For my trans sisters, regardless of colour, this will be a moment for us all.”

Let’s just hope someone at Victoria’s Secret is listening.