This is why Jameela Jamil has created a body positive Instagram account

If you don’t remember Jameela Jamil from her days presenting T4, chances are you’ve caught her on Netflix as the hilarious Tahani in The Good Place.

Now Jamil has a new project and it’s pretty inspiring – she’s set up an Instagram account dedicated to body positivity.

Jamil went viral last month when she posted a response to what she called on her blog a “disastrously damaging picture”. The picture was of the women of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, with their respective weights labelled. Jamil reposted this on Twitter with the comment: “This is how women are taught to value themselves. In Kg. GRIM.”

I’m on the war path. pic.twitter.com/A3zC6yTB6G — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) February 23, 2018

Her follow-up to this was a selfie, with her own labels of what she “weighs”. These include “Lovely relationship,” “I’m financially independent,” “I speak out for women’s rights,” “I like my bingo wings” and “I like myself in spite of EVERYTHING I’ve been taught by the media to hate myself about.”

This post of mine started a mad wave of amazing women posting their own back to me in our revolution against shame and self hatred over our looks, perpetuated by the media. I have received thousands and they are too beautiful to not celebrate. I have started an account called @i_weigh to post them all. SEND ME YOURS to that account! I’m fucking tired of seeing women just ignore what’s amazing about them and their lives and their achievements, just because they don’t have a bloody thigh gap. The link is in my bio but please follow the account so we can start this revolution properly and make the fashion and media industry see how many of us are DONE with this shit. ❤️ A post shared by Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamilofficial) on Mar 16, 2018 at 8:43am PDT

Jamil explained a bit more on her blog why the original weights post hit such a nerve for her.

She writes: “I’m so done with seeing this and letting it pass me by. It’s so dangerous and disgusting. It’s so belittling and abusive. We are subliminally bullied all day by the magazines, the side bar of shame, social media, and by each other.”

Jamil then encouraged others to show her what they actually weigh. By this, she is definitely not referring to kilograms.

I’ve shown you mine, now show me what you think you weigh 💪🏽 https://t.co/TzcuhWdynt — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) February 23, 2018

The response she got was overwhelming. This spurred Jamil to set up an Instagram account dedicated to what she calls the “I Weigh” movement with women (and men) proudly displaying their real worth.

For the past couple of weeks women and men have been sending me what their true value and weight is in beautiful pictures. You can now find all of them uploading onto my new instragram account of @i_weigh I love these people and what they represent and what they overcome so much. pic.twitter.com/Jt2SJ2nNYU — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) March 18, 2018

Here are just a handful of submissions to the account.

A post shared by I Weigh (@i_weigh) on Mar 19, 2018 at 6:31pm PDT

A post shared by I Weigh (@i_weigh) on Mar 19, 2018 at 9:55pm PDT

#iweigh A post shared by I Weigh (@i_weigh) on Mar 18, 2018 at 9:02pm PDT

#iweigh A post shared by I Weigh (@i_weigh) on Mar 16, 2018 at 7:21pm PDT

A post shared by I Weigh (@i_weigh) on Mar 16, 2018 at 10:42am PDT

Even some famous faces like Alesha Dixon have got involved with the movement.

The response to Jamil’s movement has been hugely positive. It seems like many people agree that society’s emphasis on the number on the scales is damaging.

The ‘I Weigh’ posts that @jameelajamil kicked off on Instagram a couple of weeks ago have been a mega ‘fuck off’ to the media’s depictions of women and deserve all our applause. Well in ✊ https://t.co/Ce8fCqI53i — Joe Baiamonte (@JoeBaia) March 16, 2018

thank you so much for this jameela pic.twitter.com/wY1f26Jlvn — tahani (@thatsevenbetter) March 18, 2018

This is so wonderful to see, we need more actions like this!!!! — Diabeline, VOTE SQ (@Amyexemplar) March 18, 2018

Even Jamil has been touched by the response.

The positive fight in the name of self worth with “I Weigh” has overwhelmed me and got me like... (YES I did just gif myself! nothing more Tahani has ever happened.) FIST BUMPS ALL ROUND YOU GUYS! Keep up the love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vr8DJdUS1y — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) March 19, 2018

She commented on Twitter that she will be taking submissions for I Weigh all year, so get ready for a whole lot more body positivity to flood your feed.

💪🏽 I DARE YOU TO NOT BE AROUSED BY THIS. 💪🏽 #NSFW A post shared by Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamilofficial) on Mar 13, 2018 at 9:16am PDT

Jamil writes on her blog: “We can win the revolution against shame,” and this movement definitely seems like it’s a step in the right direction.