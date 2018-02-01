This is the one thing that Khloe Kardashian does to tone her arms

If you follow Khloe Kardashian on Instagram, there’s one thing you’ll know: the TV star takes her health and fitness seriously.

Before announcing she was expecting her first child (she’s now seven months pregnant), there was barely a day that the Kardashian sister wasn’t in the gym, sharing videos of her gruelling workout regime with her millions of fans and showing off her enviable curves.

Now the Revenge Body presenter has revealed the secret weapon she uses to tone up her killer arms – and it’s great news for the rest of us because you don’t need a fancy membership to an LA gym to do it.

“Doing push-ups on an exercise ball totally changed my arms,” she wrote in a post on her blog.

Kardashian explained how she upped the ante on regular her push ups in her pre-pregnancy routine by balancing on an inflated Swiss ball, which helps to build muscular strength in her arms, shoulders and upper chest.

« Don’t Forget to Fall in love with yourself first » …….. Whattt déjà lundi 🙄, déjà la fin du mois de janvier 😱. Non mais non quoi ! Avec un jour de repos par semaine j’ai absolument pas le temps de voir passer les semaines. Enfin bon tout cela devrait nous rapprocher du beau temps et des jours qui rallongent au moins 😀. Je vais pas vous mentir, j’ai passé la journée de dimanche à me remettre de ma soirée de samedi, sous le regard consterné des chats 🙈. Ha je faisais pas la maline je vous le dis. Vous savez le classique lendemain de soirée où vous dites « je boirai plus jamais d’alcool » ben voilà 🙄. Coach en carton je vous dis 😂 . Beau début de semaine ! Pic by @jennyontheblogmode #monday #workout #coach #happy #goodvibes #fitfam #gym #pilates #fitgirl #instafit #fitness #body #sport #training #fitnessaddict #abs #personaltrainer #workinprogress #inspiration #fit #gainage #fitnesslifestyle #musculation #swissball #plank #core #lululemon A post shared by Jesuisunecoach (@jesuisunecoach) on Jan 28, 2018 at 9:58pm PST

“There are plenty of benefits to Khloe’s favourite arm exercise,” says Niko Algieri, co-founder of TRX training studio Equilibrium. “Firstly the instability of balancing on a ball creates more demand on the core and shoulders.

“Secondly, the hand position (depending on the size of the ball) is narrower so it’s more of a triceps workout. The standard push up usually targets just the chest.”

However, he does note that bouncing your mid-section off a ball makes it a lot easier than floor pushups, and kind of defeats the object of building strength and muscle. “It’s a prime example that the basics are often the better option when it comes to fitness trends out there,” he says.

Exemples de gainage fonctionnelle avec swiss ball #gainecommejamais #swissball #stability #kine #sport #utrecht #fonctionelle @laura.mann4 🎉🙈💪🏻 A post shared by Ramboux Quentin (@ramboux_quentin) on Jan 30, 2018 at 4:47am PST

Still, if you fancy trying it at home, you simply need to get into push up position with your hands resting on a Swiss ball, shoulder-width apart. To make the exercise more difficult, keep your feet together; to make it easier, set them shoulder-width apart too.

Keeping your entire body in a straight line, bend your arms and lower your chest down to the ball. Pause, and push yourself back up.

It’s sounds easy, but trust us – it’s a lot harder than it sounds.

The Kardashian sister wrote that she does 30 to 50 reps at a time on the ball, but you can start with just trying 10 if you’re a gym newbie. FYI – Niko notes that it’s definitely not a move that any pregnant woman should consider.

.r.etrain the conventional. . Movement pattern # 427 Swissball static fly pushup. . Focus: isometric Pecs, dynamic pecs, shoulder stability, core stability. . Difficulty: 14/20 . Perfect for: #rockclimbing #mountainbiking #mma #judo . Location: #squamish #stormstrength . Wearing: #lululemon, #underarmour #collaborateandconquer . #swissball #yogaball #exerciseball #workout #exercise #wod #exerciseoftheday #sportraining #olympics #sportspecificity #corework #absofsteel #functionalfitness #crosstraining #recoverygangster #rehab #spinalinjuryrecovery #concussionrecovery #returntoplay #yogi #ballcapyogi A post shared by RAWr (@rawr_transformations) on Jan 24, 2018 at 1:09pm PST

The reality star also recently took to her paid-for blog, KhloeWithAK, to share some advice on weight loss for her fans who are embarking on a diet.

“My number-one piece of advice for people starting their weight loss journey is to set small, attainable goals,” she wrote.

So proud to share that this Thursday we are launching our first ever @goodamerican GOOD SWEATS!! The sexiest, most comfortable range of sweats EVER, designed to accentuate curves and complement your shape!! Drops on goodamerican.com August 17 at 9am PT in ALL SIZES #GoodSquad #GoodSweats A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 15, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

“Don’t set goals that are unhealthy or unrealistic to achieve, like losing 30 pounds in 30 days.

“I keep my start-small rule even with my diet – every week, I cut out something new.

“Restricting yourself too much at one time is overwhelming. Make lifestyle changes, not short-term changes that are too hard to keep up anyway. Remember, the turtle wins the race!”