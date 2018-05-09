This Dublin venue is hosting a pre-Ed Sheeran brunch party next weekend

By Breda Graham

Three sold-out nights, over 120 thousand attendees and three days of sunshine later, we're still not over the Ed Sheeran hype that took over Cork at the May Bank Holiday Weekend.

We had Ed FM, Sheeran's Shuttle, and the best patrol crews taking care of concert-goers both inside and outside Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Some of Ed's superfans took a different approach to the car ban and travelled to Páirc Uí Chaoimh in style down the River Lee.

The man himself even sported a Cork soccer jersey on stage. Turns out red heads do look good in red!

Cork night #3 ! 📸@zakarywalters A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on May 6, 2018 at 3:53pm PDT

There's no wonder Cork is still shook after the three-day infectious atmosphere that swept the city.

On the longest-ever Irish tour, Ed is heading Northside today as he plays to a packed Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast before heading west to the home of where his Galway Girl music video was shot.

After two nights in Galway, Ed's busy schedule finds him in the capital for the final three nights of the tour.

If you are one of the lucky ones who is heading to the sold-out gig on Saturday, May 19, a certain Dublin venue is to make the day even more special.

Nolita on George's Street has announced a pre-Ed Sheeran brunch party.

Nolita are taking the hassle out of the day with a package deal of a brunch main, house drink and bus to the Phoenix Park for €21.

Concert-goers will be able to try the new summer brunch menu and sip on a drink of their choice while singing along to the very best of Ed ahead of the gig.

Now that sounds like the perfect way to spend the afternoon ahead of Ed!

Tickets are available here.