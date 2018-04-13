This dad took an innocent selfie with Cardi B and it’s the most dad thing you’ll see today

She’s arguably the biggest music star in the world right now, but it appears knowledge of Cardi B is only just spreading to parents.

One father’s innocence about the star was especially endearing when he caught a selfie with her, but had no clue who she was.

Joshua Sobocinski’s dad works in New York City and when he spotted the rapper emerging from a blacked-out SUV and into a throng of awaiting fans, he became curious.

So, as most of us would, he approached and got prime position next to the celebrity to take a picture.

An actual text I received from my dad today pic.twitter.com/ZLtFgEa8no — Josh Sobo (@JoshSobo) April 11, 2018

He then sent it to his son with the question: “Who is Cardi B?”.

Sobocinski, a 24-year-old YouTuber, told the Press Association: “My dad works in NYC and saw her getting out of an SUV. While she was getting out people were asking her for photos so he did his best to get in for one as well.

“He had no idea who she was so he sent it to me because he figured I would know.”

His dad was not terribly impressed once he did find out more about her.

Sobocinski added: “He has since done research of his own and come to the conclusion that he is not the biggest fan of her work. He also was upset that his typo went viral, but I think it made the tweet even funnier.”

It turns out a few other Twitter users faced the same conversation with their folks.

This is a big week for dads texting about cardi b. This was my dad after SNL pic.twitter.com/imop6TIzfb — Jake Amberg (@jamberg_) April 12, 2018

Whether you’re a fan or not, Cardi’s rise to the top is undeniable and her popularity has only intensified since she released her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy, last week.

The Bronx-born musician, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, was a popular personality on Instagram before she appeared on reality TV show Love And Hip Hop New York in 2015.

She became the first solo female rapper to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US with her hit Bodak Yellow last summer.