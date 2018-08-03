This clip of Khloe Kardashian trying to speak with an Essex accent is gold

The Only Way is Essex star Mark Wright has tried to teach Khloe Kardashian the Essex accent.

In a clip from US show Extra, Wright landed the opportunity to interview Khloe Kardashian, who was promoting her clothing brand ‘Good American’ with the CEO, Emma Grede.

The TOWIE star got the reality star to try her hand at an Essex accent and the results are brilliant.

Emma Grede grew up in Essex and lived only five minutes away from Mark.

The two bonded over their unique accent, with Khloe jokingly saying “I feel very left out right now.”

We know if the Kardashians decided to take a trip to Essex that Khloe and Gemma Collins would be BFFs instantly.

Just imagine the memes they'd make together.