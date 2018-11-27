Third series of The Grand Tour returns in January 2019

The third series of The Grand Tour will return on January 18, Amazon has announced.

Richard Hammond, James May and Jeremy Clarkson are pictured in Mongolia (Amazon Prime Video).

A new trailer for the motoring series, which streams on Prime Video, shows Richard Hammond gingerly driving a Jeep over what appears to be a rickety bridge over a canyon in Colombia.

The trio, comprised of Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May, are also shown in scenes filmed in Detroit and Nevada, Sweden and Scotland.

Other locations featured in the third series include China, Mongolia and closer to home in the UK, Stansted Airport.

