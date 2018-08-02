These kids remade Troye Sivan’s latest music video and it’s too cute
Singer Troye Sivan recently teamed up Ariana Grande for 'Dance To This' and we all fell in love with it.
However, it looks like our faves have been replaced with two adorable kids.
These two kids nail their performance and it’s left us with a dilemma. - which one do we love more?
Check out the videos below.
The kids even got a shoutout from the singers themselves on Twitter.
IM LITERALLY SCREECHING @ARIANAGRANDE @JAKEWIL https://t.co/LrzhQOqker pic.twitter.com/eeOoXnbD5H— troye sivan (@troyesivan) July 31, 2018
!! the most precious https://t.co/ZuWhtRxlrK— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 31, 2018
Too cute to handle.
