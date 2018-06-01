There's no RuPaul’s Drag Race this week and here's why

The sun is shining, it’s a bank holiday weekend and silage season is in full swing around the country - things are looking up!

Well, unless you’re a Drag Race fan and you've just realised that there is no new episode this week.

RuPaul's Drag Race is currently in its 10th season and episode 11 was expected to go live on Netflix today but as the reunion special and finale are back to back this year, they decided to space them out earlier on in the series.

This was a surprise to some fans who are now, what kids these days would describe as, 'shooketh'.

As All Stars Season 3 aired at the beginning of the year, today marks the first week of 2018 with no new episode since January.

But here’s the tea … the next new episode will air on Thursday, June 7 followed by another on June 14.

The reunion special will be aired on June 21 and the finale airing the following week, on June 28.

At least we have all the other series’ on the streaming site to keep us company until next week …

Wait … sorry, WHAT?

via GIPHY
By Anna O'Donoghue

