There are some brilliant films coming to Netflix in August

Sometimes there is nothing better than an evening on the couch with a good film.

And the good news is that Netflix has something for everyone coming to the streaming service next month.

We've selected some highlights for you to look forward to.

Family favourites

Get swept up in a magical car journey with Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

The Dick Van Dyke classic hits Netflix on August 1.

The Secret Life of Pets (August 22) will give you an insight into what happens when you leave your animals at home.

Made by the people behind Despicable Me, it's sure to entertain all ages.

Dystopian sci-fi film Divergent (August 21) also hits the streaming service, which sees society divided into five factions and features Shailene Woodley in the lead role.

Comedies

In need of a laugh? There are some brilliant comedies to enjoy.

Bridget Jones's Baby (August 30), the third instalment in the series, will give viewers plenty of enjoyable laughs as they catch up with the famous Renee Zellweger character.

If the Bridget Jones's Baby isn't for you, John Cleese's heist comedy A Fish Called Wanda (August 1) should fit the bill.

Starring Cleese, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Kline and Michael Palin, the 1988 hit won two BAFTAs and got three Oscar nominations.

Bad Moms (August 26), Monster-In-Law (August 1) and 20th Century Women (August 17) are also coming in August.

One Netflix Original coming next month is To All The Boys I've Loved Before (August 17) - a teen romance based on the best selling book.

The story follows a hopeless romantic who writes secret love letters only for them to be exposed.

Dramas and thrillers

If you're looking for something a bit more serious there are plenty more offerings.

Action fans can look forward to Jason Bourne (August 1). The fifth film in the Bourne series, it sees Matt Damon return as the title character.

If horror is what you're looking for The Boy (August 1) should have you on the edge of your seat.

For something completely different, movie fans can watch Joe Wright's Pride & Prejudice (August 4).

The Jane Austin adaption stars Keira Knightley, Donald Sutherland and Judi Dench.

TV Shows

As always there are plenty of TV shows to dip into or binge in full next month.

Disenchantment (August 17), the new Netflix series from The Simpsons creator Matt Groening, is set in the medieval kingdom of Dreamland and follows the misadventures of the alcoholic Princess Bean.

The controversial teen comedy-drama series Insatiable (August 10) will also be streaming.

A petition to cancel the series which has a focus on the weight of its leading character has reached more than 100,000 signatures.

The show features leading character Patty, an overweight student, being bullied and ridiculed by her peers before she is forced to have her jaw wired shut, causing her to lose weight and suddenly be deemed attractive.

Fans of Better Call Saul (August 7) can enjoy season 4 of the Breaking Bad spin-off while season 5 of Power also debuts in August.

Comic-book fans can also enjoy season 4 of Gotham (August 15) and crime fans can look forward to season 2 of Unforgotten (August 9).