The Young Offenders picks up nomination at prestigious international television awards

The Young Offenders has picked up an nomination at the prestigious international television awards.

The Rose d’Or Awards define the gold standard of excellence and achievement in entertainment broadcasting and programming.

The nomination highlights a huge achievement for the show, which is nominated in the ‘Best Sitcom’ category alongside Channel 4’s The Windors.

Speaking about the nomination Writer/Director Peter Foott, creator of The Young Offenders, told IFTN:

"The Rose d'Or Awards are highly respected internationally, and it's a huge honour to receive a nomination for The Young Offenders in the sitcom category alongside some truly amazing shows. The whole team is thrilled with the nomination, and we're always grateful to BBC3 for all their support."

The awards are now in their 57th year and will take place in Berlin on September.

The nominations comes as the European Broadcasting Union revealed that Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley will be given a Lifetime Achievement award at the event.

She will be honored for her work on TV, which also includes Sapphire and Steel, as well as film roles including Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service as well as the more recent The Wolf Of Wall Street.