The Young Offenders featuring Robert Sheehan are back with a Christmas special

Calling all Young Offenders fans, there is some good news about to come your way.

The Young Offenders, Christmas Special Picture: Miki Barlok.

The Young Offenders lads are back on our screens for a one-off Christmas special over the festive season.

Christmas is a time for giving. But when you've got **** all, it's also a time for taking.

Queue the usual mischief and mayhem that the Cork duo are guaranteed to find themselves in.

Production on the holiday special recently wrapped up in Cork with local people featuring throughout.

A public call was made earlier this year for extras in the highly anticipated second season which attracted so many applications, that the site crashed.

The Young Offenders Christmas Special features Love/Hate star Robert Sheehan who can be seen baring all during a protest in the sneak peek clip released by BBC Three.

We can't wait for ya all ta see it! Our Irish fans can see us on @RTEOne on Christmas Day at 10.35 too! https://t.co/w4upq1fmZm — The Young Offenders (@YoungOffenders_) December 12, 2018

The special will broadcast on BBC Three this Friday, BBC One at 11.15pm on December 23 and will be shown on RTÉ at 10.35pm on Christmas Day.