The X Factor sparks iTunes chart boost for Dreamer and Angels

The first episode of the new series of The X Factor has sparked a chart surge for 1990s hit Dreamer after singer Janice Robinson took to the stage to perform it.

The talent competition returned on Saturday and, as well as being the most-watched programme of the night, it has proved its worth by having a speedy impact on the iTunes Charts.

Robinson, who lent her vocals to the 1994 hit by Italian house group Livin’ Joy, raised the roof as she sang the track to the judges in her audition.

Following her rousing performance, the song has now made it into the top 10 on the iTunes Charts, climbing to number eight, as fans old and new flocked to listen to the dance classic.

The song previously peaked at number one on the official UK singles chart back in 1995.

New judge Robbie Williams, who hopped up on stage to sing his hit Angels along with one of the hopefuls, has also had a boost.

The ballad, first released by Robbie in 1997, is currently at number 40 on iTunes.

The first episode of the 15th series of the ITV show, which saw Robbie along with his wife Ayda, One Direction star Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell make up the new-look panel, drew in nearly six million viewers.

It scored a 34% audience share, up compared to last year, and had a 48% share of people aged 16-34 watching, according to overnight ratings.

Overnight ratings do not include those watching The X Factor on catch-up services, on YouTube, on mobile or online.

- Press Association