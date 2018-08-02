The X Factor introduces new way to fast-track acts… like BGT’s Golden Buzzer

The X Factor has undergone a shake-up with the introduction of a new method to fast-track singing hopefuls to an important stage in the series.

Judges Simon Cowell, Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Louis Tomlinson will each have a guaranteed safe seat to give away during the dastardly six chair challenge.

While hopefuls in each category usually get swapped around during the brutal task, which determines who will go through to the judges’ houses phase, the new ITV series will see the judges equipped with a Golden X.

Comparable to the Golden Buzzer in Britain’s Got Talent, the judge will have the power to use it to give just one act each a safe seat, putting them straight through to judges’ houses, the final stage before the live shows.

The six chair challenge stage started filming this week at London’s Wembley Arena, ahead of the series starting later this summer.

The categories for the new series of the talent show have also been revealed, according to reports.

Cowell will be responsible for the girls, Tomlinson will mentor the boys, and Field will look after the over-30s.

Former Take That star Williams has landed the groups.

- Press Association