The winners in full for the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Glenn Close, Rami Malek and Amazon series The The Marvellous Mrs Maisel, were among the winners at the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Chadwick Boseman arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP).

Here is a full list of winners:

– Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

BLACK PANTHER DOES IT! They take home the Actor®#sagawards pic.twitter.com/zZncxS8M6d — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 28, 2019

Black Panther

– Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

– Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Glenn Close (The Wife)

– Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

– Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role Emily Blunt accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for “A Quiet Place” (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place)

Television

– Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

This Is Us

– Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

– Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

– Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

– Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvellous Mrs Maisel)

– Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvellous Mrs Maisel)

– Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Patricia Arquette (Escape At Dannemora)

– Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Darren Criss (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

- Press Association