The Weeknd teases new music on Instagram

The Weeknd has hinted he will release his new music soon.

The Canadian star, real name Abel Tesfaye, posted what appeared to be album artwork on Instagram, featuring the top half of his face in shadow, with the title My Dear Melancholy.

tonight A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Mar 29, 2018 at 9:42am PDT



He captioned the shot: “Tonight”.

The Hills singer, who released album Starboy in 2016, has been teasing the release throughout the week, with a video captioned: “Mastering” and a screenshot of a text message in which he says: ” Should we drop Friday? I’m indifferent to be honest.”

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Mar 27, 2018 at 4:21pm PDT

He was most recently heard on the soundtrack to Black Panther with Kendrick Lamar on Pray For Me.