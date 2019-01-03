The Voice’s Olly Murs laughs off competition from BBC rival The Greatest Dancer

The Voice coaches have dismissed competition from rival TV show The Greatest Dancer as both prepare to launch at the same time on Saturday night.

A new series of ITV singing competition The Voice UK features Olly Murs, Jennifer Hudson, Will.i.am and Tom Jones back as coaches on their famous red chairs. will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Tom Jones, Emma Willis, and Olly Murs attending the Voice UK launch at the W Hotel, London (PA)

BBC One dancing show The Greatest Dancer, which has Cheryl on board, kicks off at the same time at the weekend.

Murs laughed off the competition, saying: “The Greatest Dancer is already here on The Voice. They should scrap the show!”

“I’m already here. I’m already the greatest dancer – dad dancing”, the singer joked as he attended the red carpet launch of the show.

He said of being signed up for a new instalment of The Voice UK after making his debut as coach last year: “Of course I knew I was going to get a second series!

“They could not have me one year and not have me back.”

Will.i.am, who has been on The Voice UK since its inception, when it was on the BBC, said of going head-to-head with The Greatest Dancer: “There are a lot of TV shows. We are up against Instagram too.”

Hudson said there would be “even more energy and passion” in this year’s series.

“There’s an amazing, great energy between us all,” she said of her fellow coaches, who were all on last year’s series.

“It’s like a family reunited.” Will.i.am (left) and Jennifer Hudson attending the Voice UK launch at the W Hotel, London (PA).

Last year’s victorious coach Tom Jones said to expect big things from 2018 winner Ruti Olajugbagbe, despite her debut single missing out on the top 10.

“She’s writing. She’s a great songwriter. There’s more to this girl than meets the eye,” he said.

“She’s writing some tremendous songs. She’s in the studio today. She will bring something out this year.”

The Voice UK, hosted by Emma Willis, airs on ITV on Saturday January 5 at 8pm.

- Press Association