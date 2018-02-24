The Voice UK fans shocked as ‘best singer on the show’ exits in battle round

The Voice UK viewers have hit out at the show’s judges after hot favourite Simon Davies exited.

The 30-year-old teacher, who wooed fans with his blind audition cover of Harry Styles’ Sign Of The Times, lost in the battle with Lucie Milburn despite being one of the front runners to win the whole competition.

Has been such an amazing experience thank you @thevoiceuk #teamtom given me such confidence to play more music. #muchlove A post shared by Simon Davies (@sidaviesmusic) on Feb 24, 2018 at 1:43pm PST

Sir Tom Jones opted to save Milburn after the pair performed a duet of Sam Smith’s Way Too Good At Goodbyes.

Viewers were further enraged after neither Will.i.am nor Jennifer Hudson opted to steal Davies, who had been backed to win the competition by some fans on social media.

Simon Davis should have gone through!!!!!💔 #TheVoiceUK — katie raf (@katie09sweet) February 24, 2018

@Jack_Doors15 wrote on Twitter: “Simon not being picked is exactly why #TheVoiceUK will never unearth a singer who’ll go on to be successful.”

@Leenewm6767 tweeted: “Well done the #TheVoiceUK you just dumped Simon, the best singer ever on the show. Maybe rebrand as the bland same old tosh being screached.”

Surprised that Simon didn't get a steal off https://t.co/gXt6ncRLUJ Tom Jones or JHud 👎👎 He is a Star ! Hope he carries on singing. He's got Talent #TheVoiceUK — *~ DANNIEE ~* (@Cheeky_Danniee) February 24, 2018

So the best voice with the greatest range loses his place. #Simon #TheVoiceUK :( — Stephen lodge (@Donut64) February 24, 2018

@LiesJhjob posted: “I’m sorry but simon was the best person in the competition, are they not seeing how amazing he is?”

Well done the #TheVoiceUK you just dumped Simon, the best singer ever on the show. Maybe rebrand as the bland same old tosh being screached — lee newman (@leenewm6767) February 24, 2018

@Jenni6691 tweeted: “What is WRONG with the judges. Tom just picked the one that sounds like loads of other singers- why is she the future?? Should have been Simon- immensely talented.”

@MMcDortch posted: “The only reason I have watched The Voice was for Simon Davies. Such a unique voice. Don’t stop Simon cause you have what a million others don’t.”

Saturday night’s show also saw Will.i.am contestant Mark Asari seal a battle victory against duo Loaded Sista and collect a message of support from Craig David.

The R&B star wrote on Twitter: “Yes Mark,” adding his voice was “magic”.

The Voice returns to ITV on Saturday night.