The ‘Trip to Tipp’ festival is back

The 'Trip to Tipp' festival is making a comeback, 28 years after it invaded the streets of Thurles.

The festival, officially known as the Féile, was Ireland’s first ever multi-day music festival and took place at Semple Stadium from 1990 to 1994, and then again in 1997.

Now, after its long hiatus, Féile will finally make an electrifying return to Thurles on Saturday, September 22 as Féile Classical.

With a line-up featuring several of the bands who took to the stage nearly three decades ago, The Stunning, Something Happens and Hothouse Flowers.

In stark contrast to the Féile days of the 90s, Féile Classical will be fully-seated concert with modern-era luxuries, like “a choice of clean toilets, gourmet food tents, gin and prosecco offerings and pints that are poured from a keg” - now that’s a tad different from the days Rage Against The Machine made an appearance.

The festival will also feature a Tribal Area, a tent set to give fans the chance to relive the memories of the Féile festival.

Tickets, priced €49.50, go on sale on Friday, April 27 at 9:00 am from Ticketmaster outlets.