The Strictly Come Dancing line-up so far

The line-up for the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing is gradually being unveiled.

Here are the stars who are confirmed to be taking to the dancefloor.

Katie Piper

Katie Piper was the first contestant to be announced (Ian West/PA)

The television presenter and former model, 34, is best known for sharing her story about surviving an acid attack in the documentary Katie: My Beautiful Face.

The mother of two young daughters, she has said she is excited to show her children her dance moves.

Faye Tozer

Steps singer Faye Tozer will also be taking part (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Steps singer, 42, has sold more than 20 million records as part of the successful pop group.

After they disbanded in 2001, she started a career in the theatre but the group got back together in 2011 and embarked on a sell-out tour. Tozer has said being on Strictly is a “dream come true”.

Danny John-Jules

Red Dwarf star Danny John-Jules will compete for the glitterball trophy (Victoria Jones/PA)

The actor, 57, is best known for his role as Cat in the sci-fi comedy Red Dwarf.

He is also recognisable for playing the policeman Dwayne Myers in the long-running BBC hit crime drama, Death In Paradise, and Barrington in the BBC comedy Maid Marian And Her Merry Men. He said he is excited to embrace the “glittery spandex” of Strictly.

Joe Sugg

Joe Sugg will also compete (Comic Relief)

The YouTube star, 26, is well known on the streaming platform for his channels ThatcherJoe, ThatcherJoeVlogs and ThatcherJoeGames and has amassed more than 25 million followers.

His videos consist of challenges, pranks, impressions and gaming but he is also the author of the graphic novel series Username: Evie and says that the dancing programme is “totally out of my comfort zone”.

Vick Hope

Vick Hope has been revealed as a contestant (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The radio DJ, 28, currently presents the Capital Breakfast show every morning with Roman Kemp.

The Cambridge University graduate, who says it is a “huge honour” to join the show, also hosts 4Music Trending Live and Box Fresh and has fronted Sky One’s Carnage alongside Freddie Flintoff and Lethal Bizzle.

Graeme Swann

Graeme Swann will follow in a long line of cricketers to take part (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The former England cricketer, 39, is regarded as one the country’s greatest ever spin bowlers.

He was part of the victorious England team who claimed the Ashes back from Australia, where he delivered the winning wicket to secure the victory and is now a popular commentator on Test Match Special for the BBC.

He has said he is “hoping to follow in the footsteps of the cricketers who’ve come before me who’ve either won the whole thing or had an absolute ball on the show”.

Dr Ranj Singh

Dr Ranj Singh is the latest This Morning star to take part (Isabel Infantes/PA)

This Morning’s medical expert, 39, specialises in the well-being of young people, and still works shifts in A&E and the intensive care unit at his local NHS hospital.

He follows in the footsteps of his This Morning co-star Ruth Langsford, who took part last year, and said: “Anyone that knows me knows that I love a bit of sparkle… so bring on the glitter!”

Stacey Dooley

Stacey Dooley will embrace the escapism of Strictly (Ian West/PA)

The documentary presenter, 31, has been making television programmes for nine years after getting her start in a BBC Three series in which she travelled to India to explore the fashion industry making clothes for the UK high street.

She has since travelled to Syria to present the critically acclaimed BBC Three documentary, Stacey Dooley On The Frontline: Girls, Guns And Isis, and said: “Typically, work for me is very serious and can be quite hardcore so I’m going to soak up the escapism and bathe in the sequins.”

Ashley Roberts

Ashley Roberts found fame in the Pussycat Dolls (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The singer, 36, found fame as a member of the Pussycat Dolls before leaving the group in 2010.

She has since taken part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and The Jump, and appeared as a judge on Dancing On Ice. She said she will put her “heart and soul” into her new adventure.

Kate Silverton

BBC News anchor Kate Silverton (Ian West/PA)

The BBC News anchor, 48, is an experienced journalist who has reported from the frontline in both Afghanistan and Iraq.

She will be hoping to better the efforts of her former BBC Breakfast co-host Bill Turnbull, who participated in the show’s third series, finishing sixth with professional dancer Karen Hardy.

Seann Walsh

Stand-up comedian Seann Walsh (Yui Mok/PA)

The stand-up comic, 32, was unveiled alongside Silverton on BBC’s The One Show. Walsh described his previous dancing experience as “jumping up and down until two in the morning”.

He is know for appearing in ITV sitcom Bad Move alongside Jack Dee and he recently made his US television debut on Conan O’Brien’s talk show.

- Press Association