The Shape Of Water leads Oscars nominations with 13 nods

The Shape Of Water leads the Oscar nominations for the 90th Academy Awards, with 13 nods.

Other films with several leading category nominations include Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Here are the highlights from the nominations:

– Best picture

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

– Performance by an actress in a leading role

Sally Hawkins in The Shape Of Water

Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie in I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird

Meryl Streep in The Post

– Performance by an actor in a leading role

Timothee Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out

Gary Oldman in Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington in Roman J Israel, Esq.

– Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Mary J Blige in Mudbound

Allison Janney in I, Tonya

Lesley Manville in Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf in Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer in The Shape Of Water

– Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Willem Dafoe in The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins in The Shape Of Water

Christopher Plummer in All The Money In The World

Sam Rockwell in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

– Directing

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape Of Water

– Cinematography

Roger A Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour

Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk

Rachel Morrison, Mudbound

Dan Laustsen, The Shape Of Water

– Adapted screenplay

James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name,

Scott Neustadter and Michael H Weber, The Disaster Artist

Scott Frank and James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold, Logan

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, Mudbound

– Original screenplay

Emily V Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape Of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

– Original score

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape Of Water

John Williams, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

– Animated feature film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent