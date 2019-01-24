The search is on for the country's biggest star as Ireland's Got Talent returns to our screens

The search for the country's biggest star is underway as 'Ireland's Got Talent' returns to our screens next month.

Sitting in the judges' seats will be Denise Van Outen, Jason Byrne, Michelle Visage and Louis Walsh.

And the return of Ireland's Got Talent also means the return of the weird and wonderful goings-on over on Ireland's Got Mór Talent with the lovely James Kavanagh and Glenda Gilson returning to our screens as hosts.

⚡️THROWBACK THURSDAY⚡️



This is STILL one of the most iconic moments of last years series! @denise_vanouten@michellevisage



How will @JamesKavanagh_ & @Glendagilson top this in Series 2? pic.twitter.com/dPD5YrND0n — Ireland's Got Talent (@GotTalentIRL) January 17, 2019

Last year Cork based dance troupe RDC walked away with the crown, €50,000 and their own TV show which will air on Virgin Media Television over the coming months.

The series also discovered immense talent such as singing sensation Evelyn Williams, drag performer Paul Ryder and dancing superstar Zacc Milne.

Both shows will start on Saturday, February 2.