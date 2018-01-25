The Script have issued a warning ahead of their Irish dates

The Script have taken to their various social media accounts to issue a warning ahead of their upcoming Freedom Child Tour.

The band will take to the stage of Dublin’s 3Arena on February 9 and 10 and Cork’s Live At The Marquee on June 25 and 26.

“Some important security information if you’re coming to any shows on the #FreedomChildTour,” the captioned the posts.

They begin by saying that any bag over the size of A4 will not be allowed into the venue, no exemptions.

They then go on to warn concertgoers about professional gang members targeting the audience of numerous venues and stealing their mobile phones.

“The memories on your phone are worth keeping safe,” they say.

"Please take care of your personal items and if you are aware of any suspicious activity, please inform the venue security".

Read the warning in full below: