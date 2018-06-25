The Script bring the greatest show on earth to Cork's Marquee

By Joe Dermody

The Script know how to put on a show: circus performers on stilts and with fire-spinning hula hoops (Wobbly circus productions), confetti explosions, four giant stadium-scale LCD screens.

"We decided to bring the circus with us," said Danny.

Holy shit, we're only three songs in, what are we going to do now? I just want to apologise for not doing this earlier. Gavin James told us ye were mental down here. He was not wrong.

Don’t you love it when people surpass your expectations? You’d be forgiven for presuming that The Script would be little more than a platform for singer Danny O’Donoghue.

Well, they’re far more than that. They’re a real band who have clearly known each other a lifetime, a real band who know how to work an audience, and this audience clearly loved them.

Danny O'Donoghue and guitarist Mark Sheehan have been best friends since they were 12 and it shows. They're buddies, with tight vocals and harmonies. Buddies. Big takeaway fact of the show.

You'd be forgiven also for expecting Danny's new bleached hairdo to be the highlight of the night. It wasn't! He has dyed it back to black. Rather, the highlight was probably Danny's ability to command the crowd.

Let's do this one a capella, just me and 5,000 of my closest friends.

The Man Who Can't Be Moved, sung by the crowd. Immense. We're sold now, Danny boy.

Then the crowd starts to sing Ole, Ole. The Script back them with full gusto. Prince, God rest him, walked off sulking when the Pairc Ui Chaoimh audience did that to him 30 years ago.

These lads know a Cork compliment when they get one. Ye rock, lads.

Of course, they have endless chart hits, like Hall of Fame and Breakeven, and some solid new ones like Rain, Rock The World and No Man Is An Island.

The Script has plenty of really good songs, and one great one, The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, which we can safely predict will keep being aired long after these lads have moved on with the rest of their lives.

Some giant songs live forever.

If nothing else follows expectations, that much at least will definitely stick to the script.

This was the first of two shows. Beg, steal or borrow, but get yourself a ticket for the second night.