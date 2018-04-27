The royal baby has been named Louis and One Direction fans have their own take

William and Kate announced their baby’s name on Friday, sparking celebration and speculation.

One particular group curious about why the baby was named Louis Arthur Charles was One Direction fans.

Known for being prolific on Twitter, fans took to the social network within minutes of the news to share their excitement and theories that the newborn was named after One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson.

Some fans joked that the new baby was named after the star.

they named their baby after a 1D member wowwee Louis Tomlinson a true inspiration to everyone — chantal 🌸 (@nickmillers) April 27, 2018

he’s just so powerful. his everything. it amazes me sometimes @Louis_Tomlinson — n (@snowhiteness) April 27, 2018

@Louis_Tomlinson The Royals named their son after you!!! 👑 — Just Like Katie ◟̽◞̽ (@Katie42_k) April 27, 2018

She named him in honor of Louis Tomlinson ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p2U1WcZoNN — AMY 🐘 🦋 🐝 (@Zouis_MyLove_91) April 27, 2018

The singer from Doncaster has met the duke and duchess on a few occasions, including last year at the Royal Variety Performance.

(Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Regardless of the reason why the royal baby was named Louis, this fan thinks it’s the perfect opportunity for him to drop some new music.

I think @Louis_Tomlinson should drop a song today to celebrate the announcement of #PrinceLouis :) pic.twitter.com/s0ORb2i2a8 — esther (@loumosmaximus) April 27, 2018

The really important question is, when will there be a royal baby Niall?

They were obvious very impressed. Liam also performed recently, maybe the next boy will be Liam!😂There's a Harry in the royal family already, how do we get Niall in? — SURVIVED HARRY!! (@ShellvpSmith) April 27, 2018

As for the man himself, he had his own take on the choice of name.