The Rolling Stones are rocking out in Croke Park ahead of tonight’s gig

The Rolling Stones kick off their highly-anticipated #StonesNoFilter tour tonight in Croke Park.

The tour began last September in Hamburg, Germany and ended in Paris, France in October.

Due to high demand, a further 11 dates were confirmed in February, starting on our shores and finishing up in Warsaw, Russia in July.

The foursome arrived in Dublin earlier in the week and judging by their social media accounts they’ve been loving every minute.

74-year-old, Mick Jagger posted this video of him warming up the stage ahead of the gig.

While Keith Richards also took to the platform to post this video of himself after their final rehearsal, or as he says, "putting the last lick of paint on the machinery"

Speaking about the tour, lead singer Mick Jagger said: ‘‘This part of the ‘No Filter’ tour is really special for the Stones. We are looking forward to getting back onstage in the summer and playing to fans in the UK and Ireland."

Keith Richards added: “It’s such a joy to play with this band there’s no stopping us, we’re only just getting started really.”

Guitarist and bassist Ronnie Wood said: “When I look out at the sea of people when we play all I can see is smiles.

It’s heart-warming and I’m glad we make people happy. Music makes me happy, and it makes them happy… it’s infectious

“The Stones’ audience is the glue that keeps us together.

“The best and most satisfying moment is when you are reaching the end of the show and they are all going nuts, said drummer Charlie Watts.”

The Rolling Stones last played Ireland in 2007.

Prior to that their biggest concert in the country was Slane Castle in 1982.